Shockers

The Southwest Shockers Red captured the title last weekend in the Dallas 5-Tool Tournament, going 5-0 to beat out some of the best 18U teams in Texas. The team is comprised of 17- and 18-year-old players from across Southwest Oklahoma and a couple from Amarillo, Texas.

 Courtesy

Perry Warren is like many parents, he became involved when his son was playing youth baseball and he loved the experience so much that he decided to find a way to help build the game in Southwest Oklahoma.

Since 2006 he’s been the pulse that drives the Southwest Shockers program, directing and funding the three teams for players who range in age from 15 to 18.

