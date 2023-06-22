Perry Warren is like many parents, he became involved when his son was playing youth baseball and he loved the experience so much that he decided to find a way to help build the game in Southwest Oklahoma.
Since 2006 he’s been the pulse that drives the Southwest Shockers program, directing and funding the three teams for players who range in age from 15 to 18.
This past weekend the group’s Shockers Red team captured the title in the Five Tool North Texas Showdown Satellite Series in Dallas. Shockers Red beat North Dallas, 8-1, in the semifinals and beat Oklahoma Drillers, 6-5, in the title game.
That team has already left for Albuquerque, N.M., for another tournament.
While that team is out of state, the Shockers Black 18U and Shockers 16U teams will be in Weatherford for tournaments.
“I learned so much about the game while helping my son and his friends compete and when they graduated and moved on, I hated to give up the program because we had things rolling and I didn’t want to see it end.”
Warren, a Lawton financial advisor, said the goal of the program is to challenge the young people to set goals and come up with a plan for the future.
“I ask these players what they want to accomplish through the game, I ask them why they want to play and I want them to learn what their teammates think about them. I also want them to know what their peers think about them and come up with a plan to reach the goals they want to accomplish.”
He says the life lessons they learn in any team sport are important.
“I try to expose them to ideals that will improve their quality of life,” he said. “I don’t think there is any better sport than baseball to teach those lessons. One minute you are batting and fail to get a hit, the next you are in the field and make a big defensive play.
“The game teaches you how to overcome those ups and downs which everyone is going to face in life. We teach these players how to handle success and how to handle the lows as well.”
Warren learned much about the game from his late father C.A. Warren of Granite.
“Dad was an All-State catcher at Granite but when a scout saw him during the state American Legion Tournament in Guthrie, the scout told him he wanted to sign him as a pitcher.
“He turned 18 and went to rookie league with the Giants who had just finished their new facility. Dad was there when they had guys like (Willie) McCovey and (Willie) Mays.
“It was during the Vietnam era and dad was with them for spring training. They played a game at night and then drove on an old bus to the next stop but the bus broke down.
“About the time they got to the park the manager came up to dad and said, ‘Warren you got the mound.’ That’s when dad decided he was going to release himself and go back to farming.”
Perry Warren decided that he wasn’t ready for a life in the minor leagues after hearing those stories from his dad.
“I didn’t really work at it and dad didn’t push me,” he said. “He told me to either do it or not.”
Warren’s dad passed away in February and while the family never took the next step to the Major Leagues, there is definitely a love of baseball flowing through the blood of family members.
Warren said the key to a successful program is coaches who care about the kids. The program has current coaches Kyle Fultz, Jarod King, Nico Maldonado, Thomas McAlpine and Michael Womack, plus Gary Ezell, Eagle Fixico, Doug Wease, Lloyd Simmons and Jim Walton are among the talented coaches who have been in the system.
While Fultz has been organizing the teams, King has been calling the shots for the Shockers Red team this summer along with help from Rylan Robertson. King had been coaching baseball at Fletcher for the past eight years but recently was named the new baseball coach at Comanche.
The Red roster includes a pair of Cache players, Cole Ashworth and Gabe Diaz, along with Bryce Calip and Hunter Myers of Altus.
MacArthur is well represented with Conner Clark, Julian Love, Kage Zeller and Karson Christian.
Also on the team are Aiden McCullough of Grandfield, Leslie Shaw and Steve Brown from Amarillo and Weston Isaacs of Edmond.
The Shockers Black roster includes A.J. Elkori and Dylan McEunn from Eisenhower, Brodie Rogers and Trent Carman from Altus, Gavin Newton and Dakota Roberts from Apache, Kaden Harris from Hydro-Eakly, Larson McCullough from Grandfield, Heath Jackson from Granite and Cash Hightower from Cyril.
While the program has produced its share of tournament titles and helped numerous players land college scholarships, there is a simple goal that Warren carries with him.
“Our goal is simple; we want every player to improve,” he said. “The kids on our Shockers Black team play the same teams our Shockers Red team plays so they go against good competition and that helps them improve.
“We expose them to that tough competition to help make them better. It’s a step that helps them reach their own goals which is what we stress whenever we start the season.”