Shell 77 Airmen who paid ultimate sacrifice are remembered, honored at AAFB

The Blue Knights Honor Guard salutes during a wreath laying for the Shell 77 memorial at Altus Air Force Base on May 3. A KC-135 Stratotanker with the call sign “Shell 77” crashed 10 years ago.

 U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson

ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE — Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing honored three fallen Airmen who died in a KC-135 Stratotanker crash 10 years ago with a 5k run and memorial ceremony at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 3.

On May 3, 2013, a KC-135 with the call sign “Shell 77” crashed six miles south of Chaldovar, Kyrgyz Republic. The crew departed from the transit center at the installation formerly known as Manas Air Base, Kyrgyz Republic, on a combat aerial refueling mission. The aircraft exploded in flight, killing Capt. Mark Tyler Voss, Capt. Victoria A. Pinckney, and Tech. Sgt. Herman Mackey III.