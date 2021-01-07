While deployed to the United States Army Central Command area of responsibility (CENTCOM AOR), Sgt. Kha’lee Gooden was recently recognized and presented a coin from Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Staff Judge Advocate (SJA) Col. Tonya Blackwell.
Assigned to the 75th Field Artillery “Diamond” Brigade as its national security law paralegal noncommissioned-officer-in-charge, not only is Gooden often looked to for guidance within the brigade on the Uniform Code of Military Justice, administrative separations, and how to properly conduct line-of-duty investigations, other units based in the CENTCOM AOR also seek out his assistance.
Gooden demonstrates outstanding leadership both within and outside the Diamond Brigade.
“I’ve been asked for by name by other units throughout the Middle East to provide insight on routine administrative actions,” said Gooden.
“Being requested by name kind of validates all the training and experience I have acquired throughout my eight years of service. Seeing that others within my field and other units in the area are requesting me shows that they have confidence in my ability to provide them with legal services and support.”
During his deployment, Gooden has also mentored other paralegals throughout the region in an effort to share his knowledge and experience with those assigned to his career field.
Citing one particular mentorship of significant merit, Blackwell detailed an episode where “… Sgt. Gooden took the time to train and mentor a National Guard paralegal (who was also deployed to the CENTCOM AOR and) who happens to be a civilian attorney.”
“Gooden made such a good impression on behalf of the Judge Advocate General’s Corps (JAGC),” the colonel added, “that the paralegal applied for the active duty JAGC as a judge advocate and was selected.”
The facts that Blackwell and Gooden were separated by nearly 7,500 miles and more than a few time zones were but minor deterrents to the colonel’s presentation.
Unbeknownst to Gooden, Blackwell’s coin and accompanying handwritten note were carefully packaged and mailed to the Middle East, where Maj. Elliot Pernula accepted custody of them.
As the Diamond Brigade’s SJA, Pernula serves as Gooden’s supervisor and served – in this instance, for this presentation – as Blackwell’s lieutenant.
“It means a lot to have been given the recognition that I have,” said Gooden, as he held Blackwell’s coin and carefully read her note. “It lets me know that my hard work and effort is being recognized.”
“I have always enjoyed helping others out,” he said. “I am grateful that this deployment has allowed me to reach out to others within my field and offer support.”
It is anticipated that Gooden and all those Diamond Brigade soldiers deployed to the Middle East will return home to Fort Sill sometime early this year.
Editor’s note: 75th FA Brigade’s Public Affairs Noncommissioned-officer-in-charge Sgt. Dustin Biven is deployed with the brigade.