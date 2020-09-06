When it became apparent that movies were going to start abandoning their release dates as COVID-19 spread across the country, “Tenet” stood tall as the one movie that could pull fans back into megaplexes.
It worked.
Christopher Nolan is a filmmaker unlike any other working in Hollywood today. Much like Stephen Spielberg in the ‘80s, or James Cameron in the ‘90s, Nolan’s name commands respect and can sell tickets on its own. “Tenet” stands as his most refined work yet — 150 minutes of amazing action, commanding performances, strong storytelling and the most focused effort of his filmography. It takes elements from previous greats like “The Prestige,” “Inception” and “Interstellar” and expands upon them to craft an experience that truly does demand to be seen in theaters — safely socially distanced, behind a mask, of course.
Despite the mystery behind the marketing and the secrecy of the storyline, “Tenet” is not a hard movie to understand or experience. It represents a maturity in Nolan’s writing style, where he no longer has to drown the audience in exposition — as in the case of “Inception” and “Interstellar” — but instead lets the on-screen visuals flesh out the story — trusting the audience to follow along and pick up on details as they’re dropped like breadcrumbs. “Tenet” might demand an additional rewatch, but it’s only to help dive deeper into an amazing story.
At the heart of the story is time inversion, rather than time travel. Elements from the future work their way back through time in order to change the past and create the ultimate apocalypse. It’s a trope that’s been done to death in just about every entertainment medium. But Nolan handles it differently, opting to look at time travel from a different perspective. This “inversion” sets up multiple amazing setpieces and action sequences that really set themselves apart from the usual genre flair — or anything Nolan has done in the past.
John David Washington continues his Hollywood breakout as a former CIA operative pulled into the mysterious Tenet organization. He’s soon partnered with Robert Pattinson’s Neil, a mysterious agent who knows more about what’s happening than he lets on. The two ooze chemistry and play off each other extremely well. Washington commands the screen as the leading man, picking up where he left off in “BlacKkKlansman,” establishing himself as one of the finest leading men in Hollywood. Pattinson isn’t too far behind, shedding what little “Twilight” taint he still carried, and doing his best audition for the role of James Bond.
The two agents play opposite Kenneth Branagh’s generic Russian terrorist villain. His motivations are the weakest link of otherwise great movie. Brannagh tries his best with the material he’s given. But when he’s surrounded by well-written characters played by equally talented actors, he comes off as flat and somewhat uninteresting. It seems his only purpose in the movie is to threaten to beat his elegant English wife, Elizabeth Debicki’s Kat. What should have made him intimidating and hateful instead makes him two dimensional.
The only other complaint many will almost certainly have is the sound mixing. Let’s be honest, since “Inception,” Nolan has leaned heavily into the audio half of the audio-visual format that is filmmaking. Tom Hardy’s Bane voice had to be altered in “The Dark Knight Rises,” theaters had to leave notices that the audio was functioning properly in “Interstellar” and “Dunkirk’s” atmosphere was almost entirely commanded by its audio. “Tenet” is no different. There are moments where the audio is so loud that it can make your head hurt. Many ambient sounds will drown out the dialog in certain scenes. But this is all purposeful in an effort to keep the viewer as isolated a sWashington’s protagonist.
“Tenet” plugs along at a brisk pace, feeling fresh for a movie that spans more than 2 ½ hours. It does bog down about 45 minutes into the film, as Nolan lays the groundwork for explaining time inversion and the other elements of the film. But it soon picks up and continues to ramp up all the way to the end.
It always seems customary to rank each Nolan film in his ever-expanding filmography. While it’s almost certainly too soon to see where an ambitious film like “Tenet” will ultimately land after everyone has time to digest the story and its implication, this one is definitely headed for the top position on the list. It feels like Nolan has returned to the form that got him started in Hollywood with films like “Memento” and “Insomnia,” where, despite the big budget and extremely impressive technical effects, he lets his script do the heavy lifting and trusts his audience to tag along, rather than being pulled along.
If there’s one movie that can save movie theaters and bring people back to the big screen, it’s “Tenet.”
