Persistence finally paid off for Elgin High School as the Owls landed the services of Brett Sanders, one of the state’s most successful girls basketball coaches with an impressive resume.
Last Thursday the Elgin Board of Education met to make the hire official and now Sanders is already making plans to put the Lady Owls on the state map.
Sanders is no stranger to Southwest Oklahoma as he grew up in Fletcher, then coached at Carnegie, Anadarko and Cache before taking his last coaching job at Newcastle. He’s won 671 games during his career, 13th highest among all former girls coaches in the state. He also led Anadarko, Cache and Newcastle to state titles.
Ironically Sanders wasn’t even looking for a new job, but years ago while still at Carnegie he was searching for a new program to build.
“It’s kinda interesting that Elgin called me,” Sanders said. “When I was at Carnegie I actually had interviews with both Anadarko and Elgin on the same day, so I wound up going from one to the other wearing the same clothes. I got home that night and my wife Robin asked me what I was going to do. I told her that I thought both jobs would be a good situation; that I liked both (Tom) Cantrell, the sup at Anadarko, and Tom Crimmins the sup at Elgin. I told her that I’d accept whichever one of them calls me first. Mr. Cantrell called me and offered me the Anadarko job and I told him I’d take it.
“Just a few minutes later Coach Crimmins called and I had to tell him I’d already taken the Anadarko job. I knew both of those men would be great to work for and that Coach Crimmins had won a couple of girls titles while he was coaching at Eisenhower. I couldn’t have gone wrong either way.”
This time Sanders wasn’t looking for a coaching job when Elgin Superintendent Nate Meraz called him.
“I am the athletic director and handling another job at Riverside and the people there have been great and I wasn’t even thinking about leaving,” he said. “But when I started watching the playoffs, I started to miss coaching. When Mr. Meraz called I told him I’d come talk with them. I got down there and met Mr. Lorah (high school principal Curtis) and Mr. Hitt (AD Damon) and the more I talked with all three of them I was convinced that they wanted to build a great 5A program and I told them I’d take the job. I had already been around Mr. Meraz at Cache, so we already had a good working relationship.”
Meraz was thrilled to make a call to this writer just minutes after the board made the hire official.
“Brett is obviously one of the most successful girls coaches in the state and we’re thrilled to get him,” Meraz said. “We went after somebody who had a proven record and focused in on Brett immediately. A guy with that many wins and state titles obviously knows the game and how to get the most out of his players and help them improve their skills and fundamentals and teach them to work together. We’re just thrilled he took the job.”
Sanders and the Elgin administration are wasting no time in getting the program organized.
“We are hosting a meeting for players and parents Wednesday at 8 p.m. in the gym,” he said of the meeting for those who will be in grades 7 to 12 in the fall. “I’m going to go over what we want to accomplish with the Elgin program and I invite anyone to attend. Having grown up in Fletcher, I already know many Elgin people and am looking forward to meeting the players and their parents.”
Anyone who knows Sanders will tell you that his teams are normally going to provide pressure man-to-man defense all over the court.
“Yes, that’s something I’ve always tried to do and that is pressure teams and try to get them to play at a tempo they might not like,” Sanders said. “But I’m not going to do that if I don’t have the talent. You have to adjust when you are coaching and you base your schemes on the type of talent you have on your roster.
“Offensively we’re going to run proven sets that I’ve used before and I’m going to push our players to learn and execute. I’m sure some of my former players probably will say we worked too hard but that’s what it takes to win at this level.”
And this level is now Class 5A for the Owls, however, that’s something Sanders says isn’t that much different than Class 4A which included Anadarko and Newcastle.
“There’s been some years where good 4A teams have beaten some 5A programs, but obviously we’re going to have to work hard to prepare for whatever type of competition we will face,” he said. “Like I have done at these other places is to establish a good team camp at Elgin and the administration seems excited about doing that. I think we can do something special at Elgin and we’re ready to get started Wednesday.”
Sanders is already enjoying coming to this area. His kids and grandkids enjoyed a trip to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge this week and he’s excited about being closer to family.
“It will be good being closer to (brothers) Craig and Lonnie and I’m sure they are going to try to get me to play golf with them,” he said. “We normally get to play about one day a year. But that’s another good reason for coming back this way.”
And he’s already taking some ribbing from friends at Cache.
“I’ve gotten a bunch of emails and texts from my friends in Cache and they are giving me a hard time,” he said. “That’s been a good rivalry for years but that is good for both programs; it just make you work harder to get better. I can’t wait to get started.”