Rodriguez named Drill Sergeant of the Year

The competitors for the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Drill Sergeant of the Year during the competition are from left Staff Sgt. Sierra Evans, Ordinance Detachment, 428th Field Artillery Brigade; Staff Sgt. James Gibellin, A Battery, 1st Battalion, 22nd Field Artillery, 434th Brigade; Staff Sgt. Anthony Beatty, A Battery, 3rd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery, 30th ADA Brigade; Staff Sgt. Evan Clark, D Battery, 1st Battalion, 78th Field Artillery, 428th Brigade; and winner Staff Sgt. Joseph Rodriguez, a drill sergeant with A Battery, 1st Battalion, 79th Field Artillery, 434th Brigade, the winner of Drill Sergeant of the Year.

 Bryan Araujo/Fort Sill

Staff Sgt. Joseph Rodriguez, a drill sergeant with A Battery, 1st Battalion, 79th Field Artillery, was named the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Drill Sergeant of the Year in a ceremony June 9, 2023, in Kerwin Auditorium.

Rodriguez was one of the top five drill sergeants from across post. The other top contenders were Staff Sgt. James Gibellin, A Battery, 1st Battalion, 22nd Field Artillery, 434th Brigade; Staff Sgt. Sierra Evans, Ordinance Detachment, 428th Field Artillery Brigade; Staff Sgt. Evan Clark, D Battery, 1st Battalion, 78th Field Artillery, 428th Brigade; and Staff Sgt. Anthony Beatty, A Battery, 3rd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery, 30th ADA Brigade.