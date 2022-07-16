This part of the summer has always been a busy time for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association staff, however, throw in a $1-million purse at the NFR Open and it really makes for some hectic moments in Colorado Springs.
The home of the PRCA has long hosted the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, however, this year the NFR Open has been added to that event and the staff members have been so busy that waiting for information takes more time than waiting on those tech hotlines that we all despise.
While that big rodeo in Colorado Springs is important to anyone who loves rodeo, in Comanche County the news most rodeo fans seek is just which contestants are coming to Lawton for the 84th Annual Lawton Rangers Rodeo that begins Aug. 10 at the LO Ranch Arena.
The entry books for the Rangers Rodeo opened Wednesday and closed at 11:30 a.m. Friday but getting the entry list is taking more time than normal as most of the PRCA and PROCOM staff are swamped with the NFR Open and other major rodeos like the Cheyenne Frontier Days which opens July 23 and runs until July 31.
The Rangers Rodeo will once again stretch across five days, however, the first session includes slack in tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping and barrel racing on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 4:30 p.m. There is no charge for watching the slack. The first official performance will be Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m. and that will once again be the popular “$5 carload discount” where the whole family in one car can enter the rodeo grounds for that low price. On Thursday Aug. 11 the Rangers will celebrate “Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night” where admission is just $5 per person and the Rangers will do their part to help the fight against cancer by making a check presentation to the Leah Fitch Cancer Center at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. On Friday, Aug. 12 it will be military night where admission is $15 for adults and $6 for kids. Saturday Aug. 13 will be championship night where the contestants who place will take home their part of the purse that is expected to be more than $150,000.
Numerous Southwest Oklahoma contestants are expected on the entry list when it does become available including three top tie-down ropers, Hunter Herrin and Bryson Sechrist of Apache and Ryan Jarrett of Comanche. Herrin is currently 24th in the world standings, Sechrist is 26th and Jarrett is 33rd, but all three will make a jump when the updated standings are announced Monday or Tuesday. Sechrist will make a large jump as he earned $6,500 in the Calgary Stampede, however, he was unable to get the big money as he missed his calf on Friday and was bumped to the “wild card” round where he was unable to advance.
Herrin was able to pocket more than $3,600 at the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo in Casper, Wyo., this weekend and he had a chance to get even more cash in the Sheridan (Wyo.) Rodeo where he was among the average leaders heading into Saturday’s championship round. Jarrett was in the running for checks at a couple of those same rodeos and he’s going to need a big push just to get into the top 25.
Hall of Fame grows
Another event adding to the PRCA workload this weekend was Saturday’s Hall of Fame induction ceremonies in Colorado Springs. The great Trevor Brazile headlined the list of notables that were honored Saturday before a large crowd.
Brazile, the King of PRCA cowboys with 26 world championships, was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame Saturday along with {span}four-time PRCA World Champion Bareback Rider Bobby Mote (2002, 2007, 2009-2010), World Champion Team Roper Bobby Harris (1991), stock contractor the late Jake Beutler, rodeo clown Rick Young, four-time PRCA Saddle Bronc Horse of the Year Frontier Rodeo’s Medicine Woman, rodeo notable {/span}Mel Potter{span}, World Champion steer wrestler Roy Duvall’s horse Whiskey and late World Champion barrel racer Ardith Bruce and WPRA notable Cindy Rosser.{/span}
{span}The rodeo committee from Nebraska’s Big Rodeo in Burwell also was also put into the Hall.{/span}
Brazile, ProRodeo’s only $7-million cowboy, has 26 gold buckles that include a PRCA-record 14 in all-around (2002-04, 2006-15, 2018), three in tie-down roping (2007, 2009-10) and one in team roping (2010) to go with the National Finals Steer Roping gold buckles in 2006-07, 2011, 2013-15 and 2019-20.
{span}”It takes a while to sink in in theory,” Brazile said about his induction. “But it doesn’t really hit you until you walk through these halls and see people who have been icons in the sport, who you don’t hear about everyday but when you come through this Hall you realize what they have done and their contributions to the sport. Accolades are great, but to know you have contributed to make this sport better than you found it, that’s probably the biggest compliment anybody could ever give you.”{/span}
Area loses great rodeo fan
Lawton and Southwest Oklahoma has been graced with many super rodeo fans but recently we had to say goodbye to one of the very best.
Jimmy Myers grew up west of Apache and was always eager to talk sports. When my parents were building their home west of Apache back in the mid-1960s, it was Myers who handled the electrical work and yours truly was his errant boy. I helped him fish wire through the conduit, I helped nail outlet boxes to studs and I was really good at grabbing him a soda pop when it came time for breaks.
Over the years it seemed like Jimmy and wife Linda were always on the same plane headed to Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo. We’d sit around the concourse talking about all things rodeo and making our predictions. He was in his element walking through the casinos and seeing his rodeo heroes. Of course, he always enjoyed watching our fellow Apache resident Hunter Herrin competing in Vegas and we both talked often about the one that “got away” in 2008 when Stran Smith edged Herrin by just $2,300 for the gold buckle.
Jimmy didn’t just love rodeo, he enjoyed any sport that was in season and he was determined to make as many basketball playoff games as he could cram into one day. Jimmy meant the world to wife Linda and daughter Terri Hughes and during March his weekly schedule started with a glance at the prep basketball pairings so he could make sure he had time to attend all the games that were “must-see” matchups.
While the 84th Rangers Rodeo should be another event loaded with talented contestants, it will be hard not to think about Jimmy Myers and several other friends who will be on my mind as we celebrate Lawton’s Birthday.