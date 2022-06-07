OKLAHOMA CITY — A maximum of three games remain in the college softball season, and the stage is set for a dramatic ending to the story of one of the most dominant teams college softball has seen. And just as most expected, Oklahoma must get through a heated rival to win its second consecutive national championship.
However, it’s not the team that many predicted. Needing just one win to provide a Bedlam series for the title, Oklahoma State, who entered the Women’s College World Series with the best odds of any team not named Oklahoma to lift the trophy, fell twice to a team it had swept in the regular season.
Gritty, unseeded Texas fought off elimination twice in one day to earn a shot at a national championship.
Courtney Day hit a three-run homer for the second straight game — this one sparking a rally from a five-run deficit — and Texas stunned No. 7 seed Oklahoma State 6-5 on Monday night to advance to the Women’s College World Series finals.
Texas needed to win two games in the double-elimination format to move forward, while Oklahoma State only needed one victory. The Longhorns (47-20-1) blanked the Cowgirls 5-0 in the first game of Monday night’s doubleheader, then won the nightcap for their sixth win in an elimination game this NCAA postseason.
“It’s crazy,” said Texas pitcher Estelle Czech, who threw a four-hitter in the first game. “It’s mind-boggling, and I wouldn’t want to go through it with anyone else. Our pitching staff is stacked. Our hitting is stacked. Defense is stacked. We’re so hyped. No one thought that we would be here, but we proved everyone wrong, and we’re going to play very hard.”
In the second game, Hailey Dolcini (24-11) worked five strong innings in relief for the Longhorns, allowing one hit — a two-run homer by Karli Petty that put Oklahoma State ahead 5-0 in the third.
It appeared the Cowgirls would roll from there, but Texas seized momentum instead. After an infield single and a one-out walk in the fourth, Day hit a drive that glanced off the top of the fence and over to get the Longhorns to 5-3.
Oklahoma State gave away the lead in the fifth with two defensive miscues on one play.
With two runners on, Bella Dalton singled and Petty bobbled the ball in right field, allowing Jordyn Whitaker to score from second. First baseman Hayley Busby cut off the throw but threw wildly to second, and the ball rolled all the way to the outfield wall as Mia Scott scored the tying run and Dalton came in behind her to make it 6-5.
Texas becomes the first unseeded team to make the championship series. The Longhorns also happen to be just one of the three teams to defeat the Sooners this season, having handing OU its first loss of the year back on April 16.
Oklahoma (57-3) lost to UCLA 7-3 on Monday before routing the Bruins later that day, 15-0 to advance to the championship series.