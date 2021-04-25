U.S. energy firms cut the number of oil rigs operating for the first time since March even though higher oil prices in recent months have prompted some drillers to return to the well pad.
U.S. oil rigs fell one to 343 in the week to April 23, while gas rigs remained unchanged at 94, according to data from Baker Hughes Co.
The U.S. oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by one to 438 this week. Before this week, drillers added rigs for five weeks in a row.
That puts the combined rig count up 80% since falling to a record low of 244 in August 2020, according to Baker Hughes data going back to 1940. The total count, however, is still 27 rigs, or 6%, below this time last year.