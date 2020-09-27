Oil futures edged lower on Friday, with both major benchmarks posting their third weekly decline in four weeks as worries about the demand outlook have grown in response to rising COVID-19 cases.
“Investors have become more cautious this week in general…as recent increases in coronavirus cases has increased questions over what a second wave could mean for the world economy and resource demand,” Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management, told MarketWatch.
A rebound in the U.S. dollar this week has also weighed on dollar-denominated oil prices, he said. The ICE U.S. Dollar Index DXY, +0.23% was up around 1.8% for the week.
West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery CL.1, -0.52% CLX20, -0.52% fell 6 cents, or nearly 0.2%, to settle at $40.25 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, off the day’s low of $39.71.
Front-month November Brent BRNX20, -0.31% fell 2 cents, or 0.05%, to $41.92 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe. December Brent BRNZ20, -0.35%, the most actively traded contract, lost 5 cents, or 0.1%, at $42.41 a barrel.
Based on the front-month contracts, WTI, the U.S. benchmark, declined 2.6% for the week, and global benchmark Brent crude marked a weekly loss of nearly 2.9%, according to Dow Jones Market Data.