The U.S. rig count fell by five in the last week to a total of 623 as of Sept. 22, according to Enverus Rig Analytics. The count is up 4% in the last month and up 112% in the last year.
However, the Anadarko Basin has increased its rig count by eight, or 67%, over the last month to 54. Since the start of the year, activity levels in the basin are up 157%. The most active operators are Continental Resources (six rigs), Citizen Energy (four), Marathon Oil (three) and Mewbourne Oil (three). After running an average of five rigs since mid-May, Continental added its sixth at the end of August, reaching double the number it was running at the start of the year. Marathon had been inactive in the region for five quarters when it activated a rig at the end of June. The company ramped to three in the final week of August. Mewbourne increased its drilling activity to three rigs in early September after running two since early June and starting the year with one. Camino Natural Resources, Devon Energy and Ovintiv are each running two rigs.
