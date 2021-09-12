The number of rigs running in the U.S. rose by 13 in the last week to 607 as of Sept. 8, according to Enverus Rig Analytics. The count is up 3% in the last month and 60% YTD. The largest week-over-week changes occurred in the Anadarko Basin, adding five to reach 53, and the Gulf Coast, rising by four to 71.
While the total U.S. active rig count is 116% higher than it was a year ago, rig numbers are still 33% below this time in pre-pandemic 2019. By major play, the Anadarko Basin is down 29% from two years ago, and Appalachia is down 25%. The DJ Basin, which has also seen an increase in required well setbacks and a more rigorous permitting process, is down 52%. The Gulf Coast is still down 28%, and the Permian is down 38%. The Bakken, having endured an ongoing Dakota Access Pipeline saga that at points put into question whether the line’s takeaway might be shut in, is off 51%.