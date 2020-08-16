Baker Hughes bkr on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil fell by 4 to 172 this week. That marked a third weekly decline in a row. The total active U.S. rig count, meanwhile, was down 3 to 244, according to Baker Hughes. September West Texas Intermediate crude clu20 continued to trade lower following the data, losing 27 cents, or 0.6%, at $41.97 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
