The US rig count rose by 12 in the last week to 535 rigs as of May 12, according to Enverus Rig Analytics. The count is up 3% on the month and up 52% YOY. The most notable week-over-week change occurred in the Permian, where seven additional rigs brought the total to 219. Lea and Eddy counties, New Mexico, tallied a cumulative six-rig increase, bringing their respective totals to 45 and 28 rigs. The most-active county in the Midland Basin is Midland County, Texas, where 34 rigs are running. And on the Texas side of the Delaware Basin, Reeves County is the most active with 22 rigs.
