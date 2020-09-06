Oil futures declined on Friday, with the U.S. benchmark ending below $40 a barrel for the first time since early July, contributing to a loss for the week as concerns over prospects for demand, losses in the stock market, and strength in the U.S. dollar pushed prices to their lowest since July.
Oil was pressured by a strengthening U.S. dollar, as it also got “swept up in the wave of risk-off sentiment and selling in broader markets,” Matt Smith, director of commodity research, at ClipperData, told MarketWatch.