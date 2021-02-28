Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil climbed by four to 309 this week. That followed a modest fall of one rig in the previous week, which marked the first weekly decline since November. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, was up five at 402, according to Baker Hughes. April West Texas Intermediate crude continue to decline following the data, down $1.50, or 2.4%, to $62.03 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.