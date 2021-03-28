Baker Hughes BKR, +3.76% on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil climbed by six to 324 this week. Last week, the data showed a climb of nine, which was the largest weekly increase since January. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, was also up by six at 417, according to Baker Hughes. May West Texas Intermediate crude CLK21, +3.69% continued to climb following the data, up $2.60, or 4.4%, to $61.16 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
