The number of rigs running in the U.S. ticked up by three in the last week to a total of 539 as of June 30, according to Enverus Rig Analytics. The count is relatively flat month over month, up by 163 rigs or 43% since YE20, and up 99% YOY.
Compared to the end of Q1, the U.S. count exited Q2 more active by 48 rigs, or 10%. The Anadarko Basin tallied the greatest quarterly gains, adding 16 rigs, or 73%, to end Q2 at 38. The Permian added 10 rigs during the period to end Q2 at 225 rigs. The Williston Basin’s six-rig, or 43%, increase to 20 was also notable. All major plays were up, with the Appalachian Basin (42 rigs), DJ Basin (13) and Gulf Coast (61) adding one or two rigs each.