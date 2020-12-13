Baker Hughes BKR, -1.95% on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by 12 to 258 this week. That followed increases in each of the last two weeks. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, was also up by 15 to 338, according to Baker Hughes. January West Texas Intermediate crude CLF21, -0.02% continued to trade lower following the data, losing 19 cents, or 0.4%, at $46.59 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
