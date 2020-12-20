Baker Hughes BKR, -1.53% on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by 5 to 263 this week. That followed increases in each of the last three weeks. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, was also up by 8 to 346, according to Baker Hughes. January West Texas Intermediate crude CLF21, -0.04% continued to trade higher following the data, tacking on 55 cents, or 1.1%, to $48.91 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

