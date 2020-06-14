Baker Hughes BKR, +1.98% on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil edged down by seven to 199 this week. The number of oil rigs has seen much larger weekly declines in recent weeks, but have been falling on a weekly basis since mid-March. The total active U.S. rig count, meanwhile, also fell by five to 279, according to Baker Hughes. July West Texas Intermediate crude CLN20, +0.82% held onto a modest loss, trading down 11 cents, or 0.3%, at $36.23 a barrel.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.