Baker Hughes BKR, +0.75% on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by 7 to 306 this week. That followed increases in each of the last 11 weeks. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, was up by 5 at 397, according to Baker Hughes. March West Texas Intermediate crude CLH21, +2.56% held onto their gains following the data, up $1.36, or 2.3%, to $59.60 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
