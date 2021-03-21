Baker Hughes BKR, -1.57% on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil climbed by nine to 318 this week. That was the largest weekly increase since January, though the data also show that U.S. oil rigs are still down by 346 from the year-ago level. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, was also up by nine at 411, according to Baker Hughes. April West Texas Intermediate crude CLJ21, +0.03% continued to climb following the data, up $1.57, or 2.6%, to $61.57 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.