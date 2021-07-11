The active U.S. rig count fell by seven rigs in the last week to a total of 536 as of July 7, according to Enverus Rig Analytics. The dog days of summer are upon us, and historically that means relatively steady rig counts from July to August. If you look at the differences between the July and August averages for the past seven years, you get a mean of four rigs. At roughly this time last year, the pandemic had done its worst to rig activity, dropping the total to 264 on July 5. The current rig count is up 99% YOY, as well as up 3% on the month.
