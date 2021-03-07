Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by 4 to 299 this week. That followed increases in each of the last 10 weeks. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, was up by 8 to 392, according to Baker Hughes. March West Texas Intermediate crude held onto its gains following the data, up 56 cents, or 1%, to $56.79 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
