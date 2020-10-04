Baker Hughes BKR, -0.86% on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by 6 to 189 this week. The increase followed an increase of 4 oil rigs in the previous week. The total active U.S. rig count, meanwhile, was up 5 to 266, according to Baker Hughes. November West Texas Intermediate crude CLX20, -0.16% continued to trade lower following the data, losing $1.39, or 3.6%, at $37.33 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.