Baker Hughes BKR, +3.59% on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by 10 to 236 this week. That followed increases in each of the last seven weeks. The total active U.S. rig count, meanwhile, was up 12 to 312, according to Baker Hughes. December West Texas Intermediate crude CLZ20, -2.43% continued to trade lower following the data, losing 78 cents, or 1.9%, at $40.38 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.