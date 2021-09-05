The number of rigs running in the U.S. rose by six in the last week to a total of 593 as of Sept. 1, according to Enverus Rig Analytics. The count is up 2% month over month and up 115% YOY. Last week’s increase was driven by an addition of five rigs in the Anadarko Basin to reach 48 rigs, while the largest change over the last month was a five-rig increase in the Williston Basin to reach 27. Both plays hit daily 2021 highs in the last week: 50 rigs in the Anadarko and 28 in Williston.
