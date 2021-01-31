Baker Hughes BKR, -2.48% on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by six to 295 this week. That followed increases in each of the last nine weeks. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, was also up by six to 384, according to Baker Hughes. March West Texas Intermediate crude CLH21, -0.11% traded modestly lower following the data, down 10 cents, or 0.2%, to $52.24 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.