Baker Hughes BKR, -3.48% on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil fell by one to 678 this week. That followed modest increases in each of the last three weeks. The total active U.S. rig count, meanwhile, also declined by one to 790, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices continued their decline on worries over the COVID-19 impact on energy demand. April West Texas Intermediate crude CLJ20, -3.78% was down $2.39, or 5.1%, at $44.70 a barrel. It was trading at $44.86 before the rig data.
