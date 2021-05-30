The U.S. rig count tumbled for the second week in a row, leading to the conclusion that last week’s sudden drop was more than a blip caused by rig downtime. As of May 26, there are 511 rigs running, down by nine on the week, according to Enverus Rig Analytics. The count is down 4% in the last month, but up 63% YOY.
The largest month-over-month decline by region occurred in Appalachia, falling by four to 45. Four operators reduced their rig counts by a rig apiece: EQT Corp., Gulfport Energy, HG Energy and Range Resources. Gulfport is now running a single rig; the other three companies have two rigs each.