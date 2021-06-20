The U.S. rig count fell by 12 in the last week to 522 as of June 16, according to Enverus Rig Analytics. The count is down 3% on the month but up 86% on the year. The most notable changes in the last week were a five-rig increase to 60 rigs running in the Gulf Coast and a three-rig drop to 43 in Appalachia. Looking at movement over the last month, the situation is reversed: The Gulf Coast is 10 rigs down while Appalachia is actually up by two.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.