Oil futures declined on Friday, as a record rise in U.S. coronavirus cases and growing infections in parts of the world pointed to long-term challenges for a recovery in crude-oil demand, pulling U.S. prices down by more than 3% for the week.
“The oil demand recovery story was dealt a blow this week after the U.S. registered the biggest-ever jump in coronavirus cases, suggesting many states may have to visit regional lockdowns soon,” wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, in a Friday research note.
U.S. states, including Arizona, Texas, South Carolina and Florida, saw confirmed cases rise by more than 30% over the past week, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University.
West Texas Intermediate crude for August CLQ20, -0.85% fell 23 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $38.49 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, following a 1.9% gain on Thursday.
CLQ20, -0.85% Global benchmark Brent oil for August delivery BRNQ20, -0.85% shed 3 cents, or 0.07%, to end at $41.02 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe, after a 1.8% advance in the previous session.
For the week, WTI saw a 3.4% decline, while Brent lost 2.8%, based on the most-active contract settlements last Friday, according to Dow Jones Market Data.