The number of rigs running in the U.S. rose by seven in the last week to 534 as of June 9, according to Enverus Rig Analytics. The count is down 1% in the last month, but up 87% YOY.
The Williston Basin hit a 2021 high of 20 active rigs. Continental is the most active operator in the basin at seven rigs. In the last month, the company has added two.
Along the Gulf Coast, drilling activity is down by 14 rigs, at 55. The number of operators running rigs in the region fell from 69 a month ago to 56 currently. The most active operators are EOG Resources, BP and ConocoPhillips, running four rigs each.