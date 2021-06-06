The U.S. rig count rose by eight in the last week to 521 as of June 2, according to Enverus Rig Analytics. The count is down 2% on the month, but up 71% YOY. The largest increases by basin occurred in the Permian, where eight rigs were added, bringing the total to 222. The Williston Basin added five rigs and reached a 2021 high of 19. On the downside, the Gulf Coast shed 10 rigs in the last week and now has 56 running.