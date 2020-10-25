Baker Hughes BKR, -1.17% on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by 6 to 211 this week. That followed increases in each of the last four weeks. The total active U.S. rig count, meanwhile, was up 5 to 287, according to Baker Hughes. December West Texas Intermediate crude CLZ20, -0.17% continued to trade lower following the data, losing 72 cents, or 1.8%, at $39.92 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
