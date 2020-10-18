Baker Hughes BKR, -2.30% on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by 12 to 205 this week. The increase followed increases in each of the last three weeks. The total active U.S. rig count, meanwhile, was up 13 to 282, according to Baker Hughes. Following the data, November West Texas Intermediate crude CLX20, -0.24% was down 10 cents, or 0.2%, at $40.86 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
