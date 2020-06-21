The nation’s rig count continued to fall to record lows, this time joined by the Permian Basin rig count.
Baker Hughes reported in its weekly rig count Friday that the U.S. rig count fell 13 to 266, its lowest since the service company began keeping records in 1940. The decline was the rig count’s 15th consecutive decline and seventh consecutive record low.
Reuters reported that the Permian Basin rig count tied a record low of 132 first set in 2016, according to data going back to 2011. The region’s rig count was down five for the week.
The Texas count also continued to decline, dropping three to 111 rigs. For a second consecutive week, Texas did not account for the majority of the nation’s rig decline. That fell to New Mexico, which dropped five rigs to 51 for the week.