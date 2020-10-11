Baker Hughes BKR, -1.34% on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by 4 to 193 this week. The increase followed increases in each of the last two weeks. The total active U.S. rig count, meanwhile, was up 3 to 269, according to Baker Hughes. November West Texas Intermediate crude CLX20, -0.19% continued to trade lower following the data, losing 55 cents, or 1.3%, at $40.64 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
