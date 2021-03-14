U.S. energy firms cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating for the first time since November even as crude prices soared to their highest since 2018.
The U.S. oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by one to 402 in the week to March 12, according to data on Friday from energy services firm Baker Hughes Co.
That count is 390 rigs, or 49%, below this time last year.
The oil and gas rig count has increased for the past seven months since dropping to a record low of 244 in August, according to Baker Hughes data going back to 1940. But the pace has declined each month this year, from eight in January to five in February and now zero so far in March.