The US rig count held steady over the last week at 524 rigs as of May 5, according to Enverus Rig Analytics. The count is up 5% on the month and up 39% YOY, while there are exactly twice as many companies drilling wells now as a year ago, at 248.
The most active operator continues to be Pioneer Natural Resources at 30 rigs (up by 21 YOY), which includes nine that were just added through the acquisition of DoublePoint Energy on May 4. EOG Resources is running 20 rigs (up 13 YOY), ConocoPhillips 17 (down five), Devon Energy 15 (down four) and Occidental Petroleum 14 (up 11). The most active private operators are Mewbourne Oil at 11 (up five), Endeavor Energy Resources at 10 (up eight) and Aethon Energy at eight (up one).