The Baker Hughes North American rig count is up 3 rigs in the December 4 week to 425. The U.S. rig count is up 3 rigs from last week to 323 but is down 476 rigs from last year at this time. The Canadian count remains unchanged from last week at 102 but, compared to last year, is down 36 rigs.
For the U.S. count, rigs classified as drilling for oil are up 5 at 246, gas rigs are down 2 at 75, and miscellaneous rigs remain unchanged at 2. For the Canadian count, oil rigs are up 2 at 40 but gas rigs are down 2 at 62.