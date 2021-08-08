The U.S. rig count increased by seven in the last week to 566 as of Aug. 4, according to Enverus Rig Analytics. The number of active rigs is up 5% in the last month and up nearly 99% YOY. The most active operators in the U.S. are currently Pioneer Natural Resources (23), EOG Resources (18), ConocoPhillips (16) and Mewbourne Oil (16).
The Gulf Coast saw the largest growth week over week, increasing from 58 to 67 rigs. As of Aug. 4, 14 operators had added a rig each in the region, of which 12 had no rigs a week ago, while only five companies dropped a rig. Conoco and EOG continue to lead the Gulf Coast rig count with four units each, followed by Marathon Oil with three.