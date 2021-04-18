Baker Hughes BKR, +1.01% on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil was up by 7 at 344 this week. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, was also up by 7 at 439, according to Baker Hughes. May West Texas Intermediate crude CLK21, -0.10% continued to pull back after four consecutive session gains. The contract was down 18 cents, or 0.3%, to $63.28 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
