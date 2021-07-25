The number of rigs running in the U.S. increased by 24 in the last week to 562, as of July 21, according to Enverus Rig Analytics. The count is up 5% in the last month and 99% in the last year, although drilling activity is still 32% below the 2020 high of 826 rigs on Jan. 1. The largest increases in the last week were in the Permian, up by 11 to 228, and the Anadarko Basin, with an eight-rig increase to 48.
In the Permian, activity has stayed within a 19-rig range since the beginning of June, rising as high as 233 and presently tallying 228. The 2020 high was 395 on March 10, right before the pandemic took hold in the U.S. As of July 21, there are 74 operators running rigs in the basin compared to 73 a week ago, meaning the 11-rig increase was due to increases by existing operators rather than previously inactive players entering the field. The most active drillers are Pioneer Natural Resources (25 rigs), Devon Energy (13), Mewbourne Oil (13) and Endeavor Energy (11).
In the Anadarko Basin, the rig count has recovered to levels last seen in January 2020 and is eight rigs off the 2020 high of 56. There are currently 36 companies running rigs, up from 29 a week ago. The most active operators are Continental Resources (five rigs), Citizen Energy (four), Camino Natural Resources (two), Devon (two), Mewbourne (two) and Ovintiv (two).