The number of rigs running in the U.S. rose by eight in the last week to 534 as of June 23, according to Enverus Rig Analytics. The count is up 3% over the last month and up 84% YOY.
The most significant changes week over week occurred in the Anadarko Basin, where the addition of nine rigs brought the total to 41. The number of rigs running in the basin hadn’t been above 40 rigs since March 2020. Citizen Energy, the second-most active operator in the Anadarko behind five-rig Continental Resources, added its second rig of the year and is now running four. Marathon Oil has finally taken its Anadarko drilling program off ice, running one rig for the first time since March 2020. Three private operators commenced drilling their first wells of the year. The most active counties in the Anadarko Basin are Oklahoma’s Grady (six rigs), Blaine (four), Canadian (four) and Kingfisher (three)