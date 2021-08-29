The number of rigs running in the U.S. rose by 13 in the last week to 587 as of Aug. 25, according to Enverus Rig Analytics. The count is up 3% on the month and up 115% since this time last year. The largest week-over-week changes occurred in the Permian Basin (plus nine to 237) and the Williston Basin (plus four to 26). The Williston number is a 2021 high for the basin, while the Permian hit a daily YTD high of 241 three days earlier on Aug. 22.
In the Gulf of Mexico, there are 25 rigs running, up 47% YOY. That number is likely to temporarily dip in the next week as a tropical storm or hurricane is expected to hit the area. The most active operators are Shell with seven rigs, Chevron with four and BP with two.