Baker Hughes BKR, -0.54% on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil fell by 5 to 231 this week. That followed increases in each of the last eight weeks. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, was also down by 2 to 310, according to Baker Hughes. December West Texas Intermediate crude clz20, which expires at the end of the session, continued to trade higher following the data, tacking on 18 cents, or 0.4%, at $41.92 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
