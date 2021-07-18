The U.S. rig count fell by two rigs in the last week to a total of 536, as of July 14, according to Enverus Rig Analytics. The count is up 6% month over month and up 93% YOY. The most notable change in the last week was in the Permian, where active rigs dropped by six to 216. In the last month, the Gulf Coast has seen a 10-rig increase to 64, and the Anadarko Basin has added nine to reach 40.
