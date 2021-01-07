Reynolds Army Health Clinic (RAHC) is preparing to receive a limited number of COVID-19 vaccines following the FDA’s recent Emergency Use Authorization.
“All DoD personnel are encouraged to take the vaccine, as it becomes available, to protect their health, their families, their community and lower the public health risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said RAHC Commander Col. David Zinnante.
A prioritization strategy has been established at the DoD level and will be used on Fort Sill as vaccines are received. While there will be limited vaccine availability, vaccination distribution will initially focus on those providing direct medical care, maintaining essential national security and installation functions, deploying forces, and those beneficiaries at the highest risk for developing severe illness from COVID-19. TRICARE beneficiaries empaneled at Reynolds will be eligible to receive the vaccine when vaccine quantities are available for their specific phase according to the DoD Population Schema.
“We understand that our Soldiers, family members, DoD civilians, and retirees are anxious to receive the vaccine but we ask for your patience, and as always, please continue to practice the three W’s of wearing you mask, washing your hands, and watching your distance,” said Zinnante. “Reynolds Army Health Clinic will continue to keep everyone informed of vaccine availability on Fort Sill.”
For more information on the DoD COVID-19 vaccination plan, go to www.health.mil/COVIDVaccine